Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for The Valens (VLNCF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Valens (VLNCF), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Valens with a $3.73 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.12 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, The Valens has an average volume of 151.8K.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.