Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released today, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM), with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 46.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.46.

Based on SSR Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $19.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.49 million.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.