Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Spark Networks (LOV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Spark Networks (LOV) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spark Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOV in relation to earlier this year.

Spark Networks SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the North America and International segment. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.