Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Solaris Resources (SLSSF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Resources (SLSSF), with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.21.

Pettingell has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Solaris Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #5874 out of 7112 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solaris Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.55, which is a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solaris Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $952K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.