Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Solaris Resources (SLSSF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Solaris Resources (SLSSF), with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.35, equals to its 52-week high of $5.35.

Pettingell has an average return of 35.9% when recommending Solaris Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #4157 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solaris Resources with a $5.90 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $4.53. Currently, Solaris Resources has an average volume of 11.46K.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.