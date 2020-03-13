Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SharpSpring (SHSP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on SharpSpring (SHSP) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.91, close to its 52-week low of $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Everbridge, and Zendesk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SharpSpring is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.10 and a one-year low of $7.83. Currently, SharpSpring has an average volume of 52.95K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHSP in relation to earlier this year.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow.