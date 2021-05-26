Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions with a $1.77 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 41.83K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.