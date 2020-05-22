Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #468 out of 6616 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet 13 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.34.

The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Planet 13 Holdings has an average volume of 423K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLNHF in relation to earlier this year.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.