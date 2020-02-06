Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

Graham has an average return of 46.9% when recommending Peloton Interactive.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #120 out of 5881 analysts.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.80, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.02 and a one-year low of $20.46. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 5.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes