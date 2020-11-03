Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Neuronetics (STIM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics (STIM) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Shockwave Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neuronetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing an 80.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.08 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Neuronetics has an average volume of 354.8K.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.