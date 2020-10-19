Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $7.31 average price target, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $533 million and net profit of $38.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $369 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.