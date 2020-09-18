Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $8.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ImmunoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.03 million and GAAP net loss of $24.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $43.45 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.