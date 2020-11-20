Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

In a report issued on October 25, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $272.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.3% and a 69.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $322.94, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $777.4B and has a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.91.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

