Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci reiterated a Buy rating on Exact Sciences (EXAS) yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, T2 Biosystems, and Quanterix.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.17, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Exact Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXAS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Kevin T. Conroy, the President & CEO of EXAS bought 11,440 shares for a total of $199,992.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

