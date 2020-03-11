Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dart Group (DRTGF)

In a report released today, Gert Zonneveld from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dart Group (DRTGF), with a price target of p1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30.

Zonneveld has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Dart Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Zonneveld is ranked #4439 out of 6215 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Dart Group is currently a Hold rating.

Dart Group’s market cap is currently $1.83B and has a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments.