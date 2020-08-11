Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Columbia Care (CCHWF)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care (CCHWF), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 50.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Care with a $8.41 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of 77.27K.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

