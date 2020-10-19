Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) today and set a price target of C$119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Shaw Communications, and Yellow Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogeco Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.44.

The company has a one-year high of $98.62 and a one-year low of $65.65. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of 188.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.