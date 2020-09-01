Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.14, close to its 52-week high of $1.25.

Taylor has an average return of 125.9% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #735 out of 6924 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CloudMD Software & Services with a $1.21 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, CloudMD Software & Services has an average volume of 357.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOCRF in relation to earlier this year.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).