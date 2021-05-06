Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.76.

Taylor has an average return of 51.5% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #204 out of 7493 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CloudMD Software & Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.06.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.61 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, CloudMD Software & Services has an average volume of 385.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).