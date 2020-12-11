Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF), with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.73, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 75.61K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.