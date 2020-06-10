Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.89.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.55 million and net profit of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRSF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

