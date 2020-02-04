Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources (AETUF)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked #5754 out of 5864 analysts.

ARC Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33, implying a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARC Resources’ market cap is currently $1.88B and has a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.