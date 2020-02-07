Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for American Superconductor (AMSC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating on American Superconductor (AMSC) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32, close to its 52-week low of $6.12.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Superconductor with a $13.50 average price target, which is an 119.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on American Superconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.29 million.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments.