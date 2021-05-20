Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 42.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akoya Biosciences with a $25.50 average price target, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akoya Biosciences Inc is an an innovative life sciences technology company. It is delivering spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis from discovery through clinical and translational research, enabling the development of more precise therapies for immuno-oncology and other drug development applications.