Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33, a 633.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Aileron Therapeutics has an average volume of 323.5K.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky in June 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.