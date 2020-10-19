Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.80, representing a 101.5% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.75 and a one-year low of $27.77. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 645K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.