Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on H2O Innovation (HEOFF), with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H2O Innovation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

H2O Innovation’s market cap is currently $185M and has a P/E ratio of -130.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HEOFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H2O Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the segment: Project and Aftermarket, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The Project and Aftermarket segment comprise of water and wastewater projects and services. The Specialty Products includes a maple equipment and products, specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water treatment industry. The O&M segment refers to the services for water and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded by Frederic Dugre on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.