Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF) today and set a price target of C$0.15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Khiron Life Sciences, Delta 9 Cannabis, and MediPharm Labs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Decibel Cannabis Company with a $0.11 average price target.

Based on Decibel Cannabis Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 million and GAAP net loss of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $101.4K.

Westleaf, Inc. is a cannabis company focused on retail experiences, engaging cannabis brands, and premium cannabis production. The company is developing national footprint of retail stores called prairie records. The company was founded by Stephen Mason, Scott Hurd and Taylor Ethans is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.