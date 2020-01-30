Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Celestica (CLS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young reiterated a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.64 average price target, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Celestica’s market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments.