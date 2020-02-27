Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Castlight Health (CSLT)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health (CSLT), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Castlight Health with a $1.60 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Castlight Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSLT in relation to earlier this year.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts, and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.