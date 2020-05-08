Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Tire (CDNAF), with a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Canadian Tire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.99.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Tire’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion and net profit of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.63 billion and had a net profit of $204 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).