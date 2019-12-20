Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $7.55 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on December 11, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on BlackBerry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $59 million.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.