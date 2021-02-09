Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

In a report issued on February 7, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A (ZG), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 86.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.00, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Zillow Group Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $657 million and net profit of $39.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a GAAP net loss of $64.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 138 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.