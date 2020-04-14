Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.55 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, TransMedics Group has an average volume of 149K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMDX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.