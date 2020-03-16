Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for The ExOne Company (XONE)

In a report issued on March 13, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The ExOne Company (XONE), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.15, close to its 52-week low of $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 36.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, and IPG Photonics.

The ExOne Company has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $10.16 and a one-year low of $4.13. Currently, The ExOne Company has an average volume of 55.83K.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.