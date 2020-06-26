Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Stoke Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $39.04 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Stoke Therapeutics has an average volume of 145K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STOK in relation to earlier this year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.