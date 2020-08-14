Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

REPRO-MED Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 407.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.