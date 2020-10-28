Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm (ORBC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.84 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Orbcomm has an average volume of 429.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORBC in relation to earlier this year.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.