Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Ocuphire Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

