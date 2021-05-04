Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Ocuphire Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

