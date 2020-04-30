Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.27, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.02 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $568 million and net profit of $97.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $408 million and had a net profit of $28.77 million.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.