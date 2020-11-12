Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1624 out of 7079 analysts.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lincoln Edu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.47 million and net profit of $783K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LINC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.