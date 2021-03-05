Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Laird Superfood (LSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Laird Superfood (LSF) on February 24 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laird Superfood is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Based on Laird Superfood’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.61 million and GAAP net loss of $3.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 million.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.