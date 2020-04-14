Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Intersect ENT (XENT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Intersect ENT (XENT) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intersect ENT with a $26.50 average price target.

Based on Intersect ENT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.75 million and GAAP net loss of $7.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XENT in relation to earlier this year.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.