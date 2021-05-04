Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.42, close to its 52-week high of $18.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Gibson Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.01.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gibson Energy’s market cap is currently $2.68B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBNXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.