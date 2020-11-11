Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) today and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.2% and a 27.8% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $4.72 average price target, implying a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Based on Freehold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.85 million and GAAP net loss of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.44 million and had a net profit of $3.43 million.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.