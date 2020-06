Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Evolent Health (EVH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Evolent Health (EVH) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolent Health with a $15.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.01 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Evolent Health has an average volume of 1.2M.

Evolent Health, Inc. engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. Its solutions include population health management, health plan administration and third party administration, network performance management, risk adjustment, pharmacy benefit management, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration. The firm operates through Services segment and True Health segment. The Services segment includes three types of services designed to help partners manage patient health; value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. The True Health segment, which operates a health plan in New Mexico, and provides reinsurance to NMHC, takes on certain insurance and underwriting costs in pricing its premiums. The company was founded by Frank J. Williams, Seth B. Blackley, and Tom Peterson in August 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.