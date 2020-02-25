Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote (EVER), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.74, close to its 52-week high of $48.23.

Graham has an average return of 187.7% when recommending EverQuote.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #112 out of 5951 analysts.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on EverQuote’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $934K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.