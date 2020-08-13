Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ducommun with a $46.75 average price target, which is an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Ducommun’s market cap is currently $490.7M and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 65.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.