Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) on March 20 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.97, a 122.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ market cap is currently $353.6M and has a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products.

